Orla Mining Ltd (CVE:OLA) Insider Buys C$449,100.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Orla Mining Ltd (CVE:OLA) insider Pierre Lassonde purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,013,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,952,251.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. Orla Mining Ltd has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.43.

OLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

