Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Joseph Tocci Sells 17,250 Shares

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$287,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,280.79.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.48. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $980.89 million and a PE ratio of 24.50.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.71%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

