BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 173,606 Shares

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 173,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$239,923.49 ($170,158.50).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 196,060 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$267,817.96 ($189,941.82).

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 292,133 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$380,065.03 ($269,549.67).

Shares of BWR opened at A$1.39 ($0.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 million and a PE ratio of 23.47. BlackWall Property Trust has a 1 year low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.33.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

