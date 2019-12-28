Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,827,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 3,077,269 shares.The stock last traded at $43.75 and had previously closed at $43.68.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Aramark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

