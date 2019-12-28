ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Trading 12.9% Higher

Shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) were up 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 293,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,141% from the average daily volume of 23,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the third quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

