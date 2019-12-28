Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading 16.5% Higher

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.62, 750,870 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 357,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 20,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,419.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $49,472.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 632,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

