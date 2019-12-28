KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading Up 32.1%

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) traded up 32.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 2,842,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,311% from the average session volume of 201,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 767,100 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 738.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

