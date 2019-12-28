KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading Up 32.1%

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) traded up 32.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 2,842,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,311% from the average session volume of 201,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 767,100 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 738.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.
