Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) rose 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 73,437,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,166% from the average daily volume of 5,800,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a negative net margin of 462.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,089 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Inpixon worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

