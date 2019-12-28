CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,347,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 3,605,401 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.31.

CIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMIG in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMIG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

