DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading Up 19.4%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s stock price was up 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.04, approximately 169,492 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 63,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.