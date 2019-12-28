Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,483,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006,440 shares.The stock last traded at $1.00 and had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sesen Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $12,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $32,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

