Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 751,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,157,388 shares.The stock last traded at $165.66 and had previously closed at $165.09.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,367,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

