Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,316,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 3,181,317 shares.The stock last traded at $33.70 and had previously closed at $33.50.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

