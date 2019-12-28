IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 950,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 790,504 shares.The stock last traded at $249.86 and had previously closed at $246.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total transaction of $434,740.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,860. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.