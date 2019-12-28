News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 749,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 670,674 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $14.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,123,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,450,000 after acquiring an additional 520,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of News by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of News by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of News by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

