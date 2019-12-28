Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,680,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 979,373 shares.The stock last traded at $13.89 and had previously closed at $13.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMKR. TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 37,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $502,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,225.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,752 shares of company stock worth $1,669,383 in the last three months. 59.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 272,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 554,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

