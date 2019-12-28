Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,036,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 460% from the previous session’s volume of 185,182 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Technical Communications had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.

Technical Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

