Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,573,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 713,087 shares.The stock last traded at $0.25 and had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.