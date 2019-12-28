Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 742,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 474,699 shares.The stock last traded at $6.92 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ruhnn stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

