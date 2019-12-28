NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,901,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,577% from the previous session’s volume of 532,415 shares.The stock last traded at $3.13 and had previously closed at $2.33.

NLNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 6,423.69%. As a group, analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 182.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

