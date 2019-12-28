Short Interest in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Drops By 14.6%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 28th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,105,084 shares of company stock valued at $169,114,978. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $2,301,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $844,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 357,550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.