Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 502,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $526.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Securities began coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Finke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,214,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 385,563 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,587,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

