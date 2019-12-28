Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 28th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE:BAH opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $78.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

