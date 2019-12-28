Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 623,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:AXS opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $50.09 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

