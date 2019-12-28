AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Short Interest Update

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the November 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AVX by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,994,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,506,000 after acquiring an additional 491,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVX by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AVX by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 403,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AVX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AVX by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 265,208 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of AVX stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. AVX has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.90 million. AVX had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

