American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 875,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE:AVD opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. American Vanguard has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $583.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

