Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 755,900 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 649,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,420,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,005 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,207.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,701. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.85. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

