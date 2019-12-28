Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $1.45. Lear posted earnings of $4.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $13.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $13.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $17.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

Shares of LEA opened at $138.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after buying an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

