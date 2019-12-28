ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 722,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Man Group plc grew its holdings in ASGN by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 32.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after acquiring an additional 235,247 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 565.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 17.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.92. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

