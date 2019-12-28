Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $2.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.18.

Shares of FFIV opened at $139.17 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.86.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $279,326.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

