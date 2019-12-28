Head to Head Comparison: Theratechnologies (THTX) and Its Peers

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) is one of 598 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Theratechnologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Theratechnologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theratechnologies Competitors 5919 16077 31940 1244 2.52

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Theratechnologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Theratechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Theratechnologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million -$4.66 million -99.00 Theratechnologies Competitors $2.10 billion $223.07 million -4.26

Theratechnologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Theratechnologies. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.72% -4.31% Theratechnologies Competitors -2,481.63% -848.61% -32.09%

Summary

Theratechnologies rivals beat Theratechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

