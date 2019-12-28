Jason Maceda Buys 7,000 Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Jason Maceda purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,430.00.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

