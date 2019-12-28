Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $3.07. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.46.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $292.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.56. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

