Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFGC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $51.59.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17,407.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,894 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,515 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $43,507,000 after purchasing an additional 579,844 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 142.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 986,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 579,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,178,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

