Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $33.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

