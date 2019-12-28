Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,578,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 859% from the previous session’s volume of 1,311,262 shares.The stock last traded at $2.75 and had previously closed at $1.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACOR. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 898.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 240,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 211,262 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

