Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.19

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 52876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 7.04%.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acorda Therapeutics Sees Large Volume Increase
Acorda Therapeutics Sees Large Volume Increase
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.97
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.97
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Hits New 52-Week High at $52.19
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Hits New 52-Week High at $52.19
Land Securities Group Sets New 52-Week High at $12.59
Land Securities Group Sets New 52-Week High at $12.59
Bayer Hits New 52-Week High at $20.69
Bayer Hits New 52-Week High at $20.69
INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43
INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report