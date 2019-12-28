Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.19

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 52876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 7.04%.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

