Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.59

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSGOF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

