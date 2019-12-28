Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.69

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 345490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Bayer alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bayer AG will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.