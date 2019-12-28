INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.43, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

IKTSY has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

