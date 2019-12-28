Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.98

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 8762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCMLY shares. ValuEngine cut Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Lafargeholcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

