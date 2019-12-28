Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.50

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.13. Reitmans shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 27,700 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.53.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET.A)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

