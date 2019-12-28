MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

NYSE:MXL opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 11,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,418.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,752.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,735 shares of company stock worth $1,359,263. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 107,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

