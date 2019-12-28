BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.20

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 119445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,326,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

