BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.20

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 119445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,326,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acorda Therapeutics Sees Large Volume Increase
Acorda Therapeutics Sees Large Volume Increase
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.97
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.97
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Hits New 52-Week High at $52.19
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Hits New 52-Week High at $52.19
Land Securities Group Sets New 52-Week High at $12.59
Land Securities Group Sets New 52-Week High at $12.59
Bayer Hits New 52-Week High at $20.69
Bayer Hits New 52-Week High at $20.69
INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43
INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report