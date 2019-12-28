City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.28

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 17880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. City Developments had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that City Developments Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

