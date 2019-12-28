City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.28

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 17880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. City Developments had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that City Developments Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acorda Therapeutics Sees Large Volume Increase
Acorda Therapeutics Sees Large Volume Increase
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.97
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.97
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Hits New 52-Week High at $52.19
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Hits New 52-Week High at $52.19
Land Securities Group Sets New 52-Week High at $12.59
Land Securities Group Sets New 52-Week High at $12.59
Bayer Hits New 52-Week High at $20.69
Bayer Hits New 52-Week High at $20.69
INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43
INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report