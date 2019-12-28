Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $232.20

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $232.20 and last traded at $231.21, with a volume of 1667055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.91.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

