Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.96. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

