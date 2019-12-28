Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

In related news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $2,287,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,708.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,040. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 2,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Itron by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Itron has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

