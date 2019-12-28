Brokerages Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. AAON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.93. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 931.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AAON by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

