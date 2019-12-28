iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.34

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.34 and last traded at $193.88, with a volume of 38128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

