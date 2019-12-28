iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.34

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.34 and last traded at $193.88, with a volume of 38128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acorda Therapeutics Sees Large Volume Increase
Acorda Therapeutics Sees Large Volume Increase
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.97
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.97
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Hits New 52-Week High at $52.19
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Hits New 52-Week High at $52.19
Land Securities Group Sets New 52-Week High at $12.59
Land Securities Group Sets New 52-Week High at $12.59
Bayer Hits New 52-Week High at $20.69
Bayer Hits New 52-Week High at $20.69
INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43
INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report